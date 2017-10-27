John Legend and Earth, Wind & Fire performing at Philadelphia cancer benefit

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboJohn Legend and Earth, Wind & Fire are helping the city of Philadelphia fight cancer.

The “All of Me” singer and “the elements of the universe” will be featured performers at Saturday’s “Philly Fights Cancer: Round 3” benefit at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Legend is the headliner for the formal dinner, and Earth, Wind & Fire will play their classics at the after party.

Whoopi Goldberg will serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the third annual event. Last year, Jennifer Hudson and Lionel Richie performed at “Philly Fights Cancer: Round 2.”

The benefit has raised over nine million dollars for cancer research, with funds donated to Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.

