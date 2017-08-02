John Legend, Alicia Keys and more appear in new "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" trailer

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Apple MusicCarpool Karaoke: The Series debuts next Tuesday on Apple Music, but you can watch a new teaser trailer, featuring a slew of today’s biggest stars, for the show now on YouTube.

John Legend, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah, Tyrese, Ludacris, Big Sean, Ice Cube, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the many celebrities who appear in the promo clip.

The premiere episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series arrives August 8 on Apple Music and will feature Late Late Show host James Corden.

Two new episodes will debut weekly thereafter until the standalone finale.

