John Fogerty Announces 2017 Concerts; Hints at New Las Vegas Residency

Credit: Nela KoenigJohn Fogerty has begun lining up concerts in the New Year, and he also has hinted that he’ll be returning to Las Vegas for a new residency sometime in 2017.

So far, the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has three confirmed U.S. shows — a February 13 performance at the 2017 San Antonio Stock & Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas; a February 15 concert in Port Chester, New York; and a February 16 gig in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Tickets for all three events are on sale now.

Fogerty also has scheduled a pair of summer appearances at European festivals, on June 23 at the Azkena Rock Festival in Bizkaia, Spain, and June 25 at the Rock the Ring fest in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Fogerty posted a message on the splash page of his official website that reads “Fortunate Son in Concert, Returning to Vegas, Details Coming Soon.” In January of 2016, the 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer played his first-ever Vegas residency — a show dubbed Fortunate Son in Concert — at the Venetian Theatre, and followed it with another engagement at the same venue in September and October. No new Las Vegas performances have been announced yet.

Here are the details about Fogerty confirmed U.S. concerts:

2/13 — San Antonio, TX, San Antonio Stock & Rodeo – AT&T Center

2/15 — Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

2/16 — Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort & Casino – Grand Theater

