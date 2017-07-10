Jet returns with electronic collab, "My Name Is Thunder"

By Music News Group

Last Gang RecordsIt’s been nearly 10 years since Jet released a new song, but the Australian rockers have returned thanks to a collaboration with electronic artist The Bloody Beetroots. The track is called “My Name Is Thunder,” and you can download it now via digital outlets.

“My Name Is Thunder” comes in two versions: one is more electronic focused, and features Jet frontman Nic Cester, while the other is more rock heavy, and includes the entire band.

“I knew this song needed a certain rock tone…a tone like Nic Cester of Jet had. We thought instead of someone ‘like Nic Cester,’ how about we get the real Nic Cester!” says The Bloody Beetroots leader Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo. “We worked together, ate together, drank together and created something very powerful together.”

“Around this time the Jet guys started talking and thinking about getting back together, when Nic shared this with his bandmates, the idea came up to have ALL of Jet involved,” he continues. “Because of our different influences, we had different ideas on the mixing and from that, we came up with two versions. It’s the best of both our worlds!”

Jet broke through in 2003 with their debut album Get Born, which featured the singles “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” “Cold Hard B****” and “Rollover DJ.” They released two more albums, 2006’s Shine On and 2009’s Shaka Rock, before calling it quits in 2012. The band announced their reunion in 2016, and they opened for Bruce Springsteen in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News