Jessie J partners with M&M’s to give fans sweet preview of her new song

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteJessie J is offering fans a sweet taste of her new music.

The singer is partnering with M&M’s to give fans the opportunity to create their own beat and get an exclusive preview of her new song, “Real Deal.”

By visiting BiteSizeBeats.com, you can mix and match a combination of instruments to create a musical beat. Once you hit the correct combo, Jessie’s song will be unlocked.

In addition to the interactive beatbox feature, Jessie’s new song will also be featured in the brand’s new TV commercial, airing this week. The full version of the song will officially be released August 11.

