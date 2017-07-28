Jennifer Lopez names new shoe collection after her favorite movie and TV roles

According to Footwear News, the fall collection will debut in August and features four new styles, including lace-up over-the-knee boots and embellished booties.

“For spring, each style was named after people who have a special place in my heart,” J-Lo tells Footwear News. “For fall, I wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite roles from my performances in television and film.”

The high-heeled sandals in the collection are named Harlee, after Jennifer’s Shades of Blue character, and the over-the-knee boots are named Marisa, after her Maid in Manhattan role. A crystal-encrusted bootie is named Gertie, after her Jersey Girl character, and another high-heeled bootie is called Puchi, after her role in El Cantante.

This time around, the shoes will also have a more wintry color palette of black, burgundy and dark gray. They’ll retail from $1,495 to $2,795.

