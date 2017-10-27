Jenifer Lopez to produce dance-themed comedy "A Step Away" for NBC

By Music News Group

Evans Vestal Ward /NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty ImagessOn the heels of her hit NBC dance competition series World Of Dance, Jennifer Lopez and the network are teaming up for a scripted dance-themed project called A Step Away, according to Deadline.

The show, according to the entertainment website, focuses on “a ragtag group of misfits who find their own empowerment by joining a dance troupe,” celebrating “the second act in all of us.”

Lopez, 48, has her hands full these days. Besides serving as an executive producer and judge on World of Dance, she stars in the NBC drama Shades of Blue, returning for its third season in 2018. Meanwhile, J-Lo’s been busy shooting the big screen romantic comedy Second Act, opposite Leah Remini.

