JAY-Z's "4:44" holds on to #1 spot on "Billboard" 200

Courtesy of S.Carter Enterprises/Roc NationJAY-Z’s latest hit album, 4:44, is number one on the Billboard 200 chart for a second week in a row.

According to Billboard, the disc earned 87,000 equivalent album units by the end of last week.

Not bad, but down 67% from the 262,000 units moved the debut week.

The “Empire State of Mind” artist has now spent 25 total weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200, though half of his fourteen number-one albums spent just a single week atop the chart.

All of Jay’s albums, from 1996’s Reasonable Doubt to 4:44, have entered the album chart at #1.

The only other rap artist to spend more weeks than Jay at number one on the Billboard 200 is Eminem, who’s tallied 31 total weeks at #1.

Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. is currently at number two on the Billboard 200, while French Montana‘s sophomore album, Jungle Rules, debuted on the chart this week at number three.

DJ Khaled‘s Grateful holds on to the #4 spot.

