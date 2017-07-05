JAY-Z's "4:44" goes platinum less than a week after release

By Music News Group

Courtesy of TIDALJAY-Z‘s 13th studio album, 4:44, has earned praise from fans and critics, and it’s now hit a major sales milestone in less than a week.

The rapper’s latest collection has been certified platinum for sales of one million album equivalent units.

That’s impressive, considering that the album is currently only available via stream and download from Tidal and Sprint.

For now, anyone who subscribes to Tidal or who is a Sprint customer can listen to 4:44, but as previously reported, it is expected to become available on other streaming platforms soon and, eventually, in physical form.

In addition, 4:44′s platinum certification is JAY’s 13th platinum solo album, and to date, he now has more platinum albums than any other hip-hop artist in history.

If you’re wondering how JAY-Z managed to accomplish this, the Recording Industry Association of America, which certifies albums Gold and Platinum, has an explanation posted online.

In addition, as Pitchfork notes, it used to be that albums had to be out for at least 30 days before they could be certified, but that rule changed in 2013 so that digital sales could count towards certification.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/le7YRVCfGQ — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

