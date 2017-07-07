JAY-Z's "4:44" available today on most platforms; Blue Ivy featured on bonus track

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy TIDALFollowing its exclusive release on Tidal, JAY-Z’s 4:44 album is finally available today on most music services, with one exception.

The already platinum album can be accessed on the likes of Apple Music and Amazon Music, but not Spotify, Billboard reports. Hova previously removed his entire catalog from the service in April.

4:44 was released June 30 on Tidal, and also for Sprint customers in a special promotion. In January, Sprint spent $200 million to acquire 33 percent of Tidal.

It was also announced that physical copies of the CD will include three bonus tracks: “Adnis,” “MaNyfaCedGod,” and “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” which features Jigga’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy rapping in a 45-second performance

This is the second time Blue has appeared on a song by her father. “Glory,” recorded in January 2012, just two days after her birth, featured her heartbeat. With her official credit on that tune, Blue became the youngest person in history to have a song on a Billboard chart.

