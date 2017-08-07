JAY-Z taps Black Hollywood for his "Friends"-inspired video, "Moonlight"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Internet is buzzing over Jay-Z‘s latest video, “Moonlight.”

While the entire music video is only currently available on Tidal, the streaming service tweeted out a clip on Friday night showing its star-studded cast.

The video, directed by Alan Yang, is a re-imagining of the 90s sitcom Friends and features Lil Rel Howery as Joey, LaKeith Stanfield as Chandler, and Jerrod Carmichael as Ross.

Rounding out the Friends bunch are Issa Rae as Rachel, Tiffany Haddish as Phoebe and Tessa Thompson as Monica.

Not shown in the clip is Hannibal Buress, who reportedly plays himself.

According to USA Today, the video remakes the season 3 episode, “The One Where No One’s Ready,” and shows Carmichael asking Buress what he thinks of the updated version of the sitcom, which he claims is “something subversive” that could “turn culture on its head.”

Buress however, disagrees, telling Jerrod it’s “wack” and he “did a good job of subverting good comedy.”

After their encounter, Carmichael and Rae are said to be shown leaving the set and heading to the studio, which is where the song kicks in.

For those who are eager to watch the entire remake and don’t have Tidal, Yang says the full video will be available sometime this week.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News