Jay Z, Solange, J Cole & more to perform during this year's Made in America festival

ABC/Randy HolmesHe may have 99 problems, but performing at his own festival isn’t one. Made in America founder Jay Z, sister-in-law Solange, and J. Cole are among the many artists scheduled to appear onstage at this year’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Other entertainers added to the lineup include DMX, Migos, Run the Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Pusha T, Vic Mensa, and DJ-producer duo The Chainsmokers.

Presale tickets for two-day passes will be available to purchase Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Made in America takes place during Labor Day Weekend September 2 and 3.

