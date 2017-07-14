JAY-Z releases epic nine-minute "4:44" video to general public

By Music News Group

Courtesy of TIDALJAY-Z has released another provocative visual, and this time it’s for the title track to his latest album, 4:44.

More like a short film, the nine-minute “4:44” clip, which was previously only available on TIDAL, contains a variety of found footage that includes famed actress Eartha Kitt giving her thoughts on relationships, as well as shots of subway pole dancers, police brutality, late graffiti artist Jean Michel Basquiat and Jay and wife Beyoncé performing together onstage.

4:44 is projected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, and should this happen, it’ll be Jay’s 14th number one album. Tickets for his forthcoming 4:44 tour are on sale now via livenation.com.

