JAY-Z releases "Adnis" music video starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover

By Music News Group

Courtesy of S.Carter Enterprises/Roc NationJAY-Z‘s music video for his song “Adnis” features Hollywood veteran actor Danny Glover and Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali in the black-and-white clip.

For now, only Tidal subscribers can view the visual in its entirety, but non-subscribers can check out Ali training as a boxer via a 44-second teaser clip.

Along with his visual for “Adnis,” Jay also released two 4:44 bonus tracks via Tidal: “ManyFacedGod” and “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” featuring rap vocals from daughter Blue Ivy.

These songs, according to XXL magazine, were first available only on the physical version of 4:44.

Following its debut, 4:44 spent two consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. We’ll will find out today if he’s topped the chart for a third week in a row. All of Jay’s albums, from 1996’s Reasonable Doubt to 4:44, have entered the album chart at #1.

The only other rap artist to spend more weeks than Jay at number one on the Billboard 200 is Eminem, who’s tallied 31 total weeks at #1.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News