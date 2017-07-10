JAY-Z announces 4:44 tour

Duane Prokop/Getty ImagesOne week after releasing his 4:44 CD, JAY-Z has now announced a North American concert tour starting in October.
The Roc Nation CEO will open his trek on October 27 in Anaheim, CA, and continue for 31 dates, wrapping up December 21 in Los Angeles. Cities include New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, and New York.
This will be JAY’s first headlining tour since his Magna Carter trek, which spanned from 2013-2014. Following that, he and Beyonce co-headlined the On the Run tour.
TIDAL subscribers are eligible for a special pre-sale beginning today at Noon ET at Sprint.TIDAL.com. Citi card members can also purchase pre-sale tickets from Noon today through Thursday July 13 at 10 p.m. ET at citiprivatepass.com.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday July 14 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.
Here are JAY-Z’s 4:44 concert dates:
10/27 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
10/28 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
11/1 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center at Fresno State
11/3 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/5 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena
11/7 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
11/8 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center
11/9 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
11/11 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center
11/12 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena
11/14 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
11/15 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
11/16 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
11/18 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
11/19 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
11/21 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
11/22 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
11/25 — Boston, MA, TD Garden
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
11/29 — Washington, DC, Verizon Center
12 2 — Uniondale, NY, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5 — Chicago, IL, United Center
12/6 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
12/11 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
12/13 — Seattle, WA, KeyArena
12/14 — Portland, OR, Moda Center
12/16 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
12/17 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
12/19 — San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
12/ 21 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
