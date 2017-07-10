JAY-Z announces 4:44 tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Duane Prokop/Getty ImagesOne week after releasing his 4:44 CD, JAY-Z has now announced a North American concert tour starting in October.

The Roc Nation CEO will open his trek on October 27 in Anaheim, CA, and continue for 31 dates, wrapping up December 21 in Los Angeles. Cities include New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, and New York.

This will be JAY’s first headlining tour since his Magna Carter trek, which spanned from 2013-2014. Following that, he and Beyonce co-headlined the On the Run tour.

TIDAL subscribers are eligible for a special pre-sale beginning today at Noon ET at Sprint.TIDAL.com. Citi card members can also purchase pre-sale tickets from Noon today through Thursday July 13 at 10 p.m. ET at citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday July 14 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Here are JAY-Z’s 4:44 concert dates:

10/27 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

10/28 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

11/1 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center at Fresno State

11/3 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/5 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

11/7 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

11/8 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

11/9 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

11/11 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

11/12 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

11/14 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

11/15 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

11/16 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

11/18 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/19 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

11/21 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

11/22 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

11/25 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

11/29 — Washington, DC, Verizon Center

12 2 — Uniondale, NY, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/5 — Chicago, IL, United Center

12/6 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/9 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

12/11 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

12/13 — Seattle, WA, KeyArena

12/14 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

12/16 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

12/17 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

12/19 — San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

12/ 21 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

