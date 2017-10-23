JAY-Z all-star Tidal X concert raised $3.7 million for disaster relief

By Music News Group

Taylor Hill/FilmMagicJAY-Z‘s star-studded Tidal X: Brooklyn charity concert raised nearly four million dollars to assist victims of the recent natural disasters.

The third annual show, held on October 17 at Barclays Center in New York City, featured over 40 performers, including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma. Yo Gotti, Vic Mensa, A$AP Ferg, Iggy Izalea, and Donnie McClurkin..

The concert raised money to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico. Organizations receiving funds include Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Miami Community Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico, according to Variety.

Tidal, Jay-Z’s streaming service, has also sent more than 500,000 pounds of water, clothes and supplies to Puerto Rico.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.