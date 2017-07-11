JAY-Z admits marriage to Beyonce "wasn't built on the 100 percent truth"

The video is a complement to his new album 4:44 , which features lyrics about his marriage, and his hopes of becoming a better dad and husband. In it, JAY speaks about how difficult is to be the man he wanted to be for those he loves the most.

“I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship, you know what I mean, that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth, and then it starts cracking,” Jay explains, without mentioning Beyonce by name.

“Then things start happening that the public can see,” he adds, in what might be a reference to the infamous 2014 “elevator incident.”

“Then we had to go to a point [of], ‘Tear this down. And let’s start from the beginning.'”

“It’s hard,” Jay says of his relationship. “Remember…I’m from Marcy Projects. I’ve been shot at…[but] nothing is harder than this. By far. I’m telling you, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Most humans…we’re not willing to put ourselves through that. Most people give up.”

Jay says he played 4:44 for Beyonce, confessional lyrics and all.

“We’ve been in that space where we just got to a place where, in order for this to work, this can’t be fake,” he says. “Not one ounce. I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable because obviously, it was. But because we’ve been doing this for so long, it was less uncomfortable.”

Beyonce and JAY-Z married in 2008 and welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012 and, reportedly, twins earlier this year.

