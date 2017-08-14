Jason Aldean brings in more than a million dollars for the kids in his hometown

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Getty Images’ Rick DiamondJason Aldean raised more than $700,000 for the children’s hospital in his hometown this weekend, thanks to his sold-out Concert for the Kids in Macon, Georgia.

Before the show, the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year visited with patients and their families, and the hospital officially renamed one of its streets Jason Aldean Way.

“Macon will always be my roots,” Jason reflected. “When I moved away to chase music, all I wanted to do was make my family and hometown proud. But, I’m just a singer. I’m honored to be able to do what I do to help raise money, but the doctors and staff are the heroes and are changing these kids’ lives.”

This was the second year in a row that Jason’s held the fundraising concert. In all, he’s brought in more than $1.2 million for the facility.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News