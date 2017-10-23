Janet Jackson not "banned" from NFL halftime show, but NFL won't speculate on "potential guests"

KMazur/WireImageCalm down, Twitterverse. Janet Jackson is not “banned for life” from the Super Bowl halftime show.

Following the news that Justin Timberlake would be headlining the 2018 halftime show, Janet Jackson fans took to Twitter to decry the fact that JT was “allowed” back following the duo’s infamous 2004 “Nipplegate” performance, while Janet has supposedly been “banned” from ever performing at the event again.

In a statement to ABC News, an NFL spokesperson insisted, “There’s no ban.” As for those fans who’d like to see Janet join Justin onstage in February, he added, “We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests.”

The spokesperson added, “Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake. Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all — sing, dance, act and entertain. He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience.”

In 2004, Justin and Janet were performing Justin’s song “Rock Your Body” when he tore a part of her costume off, exposing her breast, naked save for a strategically-placed pastie. It is widely believed that JT, as a white male, emerged unscathed from the incident, while Janet’s career suffered. Based on the reaction from the Twitterverse, many fans agree with this viewpoint, and feel that Justin “owes” Janet an apology for his role in the debacle.

As one fan wrote, “Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show.”

