Jane's Addiction to headline Rhonda's Kiss benefit concert

By Music News Group

C Flanigan/WireImageJane’s Addiction will headline the 2017 Rhonda’s Kiss benefit concert, an annual event held to raise money for cancer patients in need. This year’s show will be held December 8 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

To date, Rhonda’s Kiss has donated nearly $1 million in support of hospital cancer programs and patients. Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit LA’s Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute.

For ticket info, visit RhondasKiss.org.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News