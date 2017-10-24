Janelle Monae stars in Gap holiday campaign

By Music News Group

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC Janelle Monae is celebrating the holidays as the star of a new campaign for Gap.

The “Yoga” singer performs with a diverse choir in the new “Meet Me in the Gap” commercial featuring the 1968 song “You Got What I Need” by Freddie Scott. The tune was sampled for Biz Markie‘s 1989 hit “Just A Friend.” Monae also appeared in a Gap campaign in 2008.

“As a country and as Americans, we’re strongest when we come together,” Monae tells Billboard. “I hope that when people watch [the commercial] they feel encouraged to meet each other; to talk; to listen — around the holidays, especially, and beyond.”

The singer/actress recalls loving Gap clothes growing up in Kansas, especially her favorite grey hoodie.

“I remember wearing it all the time for years,” Monáe says. “I have a very organic relationship with Gap, so [the campaign] just felt right.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





Source:: Music News