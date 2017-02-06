James Hetfield Struggling with Throat Issue, Metallica Postpones Copenhagen Date

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesJames Hetfield is ailing from a throat condition, which forced Metallica to postpone last weekend’s show in Copenhagen.

“We’re very disappointed to have to share with you that unfortunately as Saturday has progressed, James’ health, and specifically his throat, is not improving and he is under strict doctor’s orders to not sing one single note,” the band writes in a statement.

The concert will now take place on September 2. Metallica is scheduled to play two more shows in the Danish capital this week on February 7 and February 9. Both of those dates are still scheduled to take place, though the band is “monitoring James’ voice on a day-to-day basis.”

Additionally, Metallica is scheduled to play the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this Sunday, February 12. That appearance is also still standing at this time.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News