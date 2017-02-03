James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Queen Showdown

By ABC News Radio

Terence Patrick/CBSLast night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the affable host took to his desk after his monologue and mentioned that Queen had announced a summer tour, and also joked that he’d be a better frontman for the band that current singer Adam Lambert.

It was all a set-up, of course — on cue, Lambert appeared in jeans and a leather jacket and suggested they put Corden’s claim to the test. James lamented that Queen wasn’t present — but then, of course, Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor appeared for the showdown.

Lambert kicked things off with a performance of “We Will Rock You,” after which James and Adam faced off in a medley of Queen classics, followed by Corden taking on “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Lambert stopped him after a minute or so and called his performance, “Fine.” Irritated, James went into “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” but was interrupted by Lambert when the band changed tempo and played “Another One Bites the Dust.”

Even though it seemed more like a draw, James conceded that Lambert was a better frontman, after which both performed an energetic duet on “Somebody to Love” and once again, all was well.

Queen and Adam Lambert will tour North America this summer for the first time since 2014. Here are the tour dates:

6/23 — Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

6/24 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

6/26 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/29 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

7/1 — Seattle, WA, Key Arena

7/2 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/4 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

7/6 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

7/8 — Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

7/9 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/13 — Chicago, IL, United Center

7/14 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/17 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

7/18 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/21 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

7/23 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/25 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/26 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

7/28 — New York, NY, Barclays Center

7/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

7/31 — Washington D.C., Verizon Center

8/2 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/4 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/5 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News