James Arthur on endless requests to sing at weddings: "I kinda wish I could do them all!"

By Andrea Dresdale

Olaf HeineJames Arthur‘s romantic ballad, “Say You Won’t Let Go,” has become a popular wedding song, but some couples aren’t content with simply having their band or deejay play it at the reception: they want James himself to show up and sing it. He says he wishes he could, but he’s kind of busy right now.

“My management — they daily tell me about emails that they’ve gotten in, [with] requests for weddings,” James tells ABC Radio. “And I kinda wish I could do them all, to be honest! But it is what it is.”

What it is, is a very busy schedule: Ever since “Say You Won’t Let Go” blew up in America, James has been going non-stop. He spent the entire summer and most of September on tour with OneRepublic, and will kick off a tour of his native U.K. next month. He’s also just published his autobiography, Back to the Boy, and received an American Music Award nomination for New Artist of the Year.

Ironically, James did sing “Say You Won’t Let Go” at a wedding…but nobody knew the song.

“I did it at a wedding before it came out. Before anyone had heard it,” he tells ABC Radio. “So that’s kind of funny to look back, when no one knew what it as.”

He laughs, “It went all right, I kind of messed it up a little bit! It was really fresh. But I imagine if I’d done it now, it would be a moment.”

While James may not be able to fit any old wedding into his schedule, what if one of those Russian billionaires offered him big bucks to play at his daughter’s wedding? Would he make the time?

James laughs, “Depends on how many billions he’s putting on the table!”

