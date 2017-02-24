Jack White previews Third Man Pressing ahead of plant opening

By Music News Group

ABC/Nicole WilderJack White‘s Third Man Records is opening its own vinyl pressing plant this Saturday, February 25 in Detroit’s Cass Corridor neighborhood. Ahead of the facility’s official launch, White spoke with ABC’s Detroit affiliate WXYZ about the goal for Third Man Pressing.

“The dream was to be able to have a plant that people could see records being pressed, and you could buy those records immediately that are on the machines you’re looking at, which doesn’t exist anywhere in the world,” White said.

“Trying to make things that have never existed before is sort of our goal at Third Man all the time,” he adds.

To celebrate the Third Man Pressing opening, the Cass Corridor Third Man Records store will be holding a public party February 25, featuring live music and new, exclusive merchandise, including newly pressed editions of The White Stripes‘ self-titled debut album and their sophomore follow-up, De Stijl.

