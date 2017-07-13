Jack White earns Emmy nomination for "American Epic"

By Music News Group

© 2017 CBS/Academy of Television Arts & SciencesJack White can now add “Emmy nominee” to his resume. The former White Stripes frontman earned a nod in the Outstanding Music Direction category for his work on the PBS series American Epic.

American Epic told the story of musicians in the 1920s, and the equipment they used to record. The series concluded with The American Epic Sessions, a concert special featuring contemporary artists like White, Alabama Shakes, Elton John and Beck recording music using that vintage equipment.

White was also an executive producer for the series.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live, September 17 on CBS.

