Ja Rule to fight back against Fyre Festival lawsuits; lawyer says rapper "got wrapped up in this unintentionally"

By Music News Group

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesRemember the Fyre Festival fiasco that happened in April?

Well, Ja Rule, who helped organize the two-weekend festival, is now planning to “fight a series of lawsuits” against him.

The disastrous event left attendees stranded in the Bahamas eating cheese sandwiches instead of promised gourmet meals, according to Page Six.

Ja claims that he was also “bamboozled” by ex-partner and Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland, who was arrested for fraud in July and currently faces 20 years in jail.

He has been released on $300,000 bail.

Ja Rule was not arrested with McFarland at the time.

As previously reported, investigators alleged that McFarland lied to investors, claiming he made millions in revenue from 2016 to 2017, and also provided false documents as a means to secure a $1.2 million investment in his digital company, Fyre Media.

In a court hearing on Wednesday, Ja’s lawyer, Thomas Herndon, said that his “client got wrapped up in this unintentionally.”

He added that “Billy McFarland ran the show” and continued to say that Ja Rule’s “ideas got hijacked by McFarland.”

According to Page Six, McFarland was not present during the hearing nor represented by a lawyer.

Source:: Music News