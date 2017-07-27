J Cole surprises audience with mini-performance at Kendrick Lamar's Detroit gig

By Music News Group

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesFans at Wednesday’s Kendrick Lamar DAMN. concert in Detroit got quite the surprise when none other than J. Cole stepped out onstage.

Billboard reports the rapper performed three songs — “Deja Vu,” “A Tale of 2 Cities” and “No Role Modelz.”

Since last year, it’s been rumored that a collaborative album from both rappers was in the works, so perhaps their recent meetup is a positive sign that the project could indeed happen.

Kendrick’s next tour stop takes place tonight at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only world tour is currently underway as well. He’s expected to perform in Toronto, Canada Thursday.

Ticket information for Cole’s tour lives at Deamville.com/events.

