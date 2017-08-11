It's One Direction vs. One Direction at this weekend's Teen Choice Awards

FoxOne Direction has won their fair share of Teen Choice Awards — a record 28 to be exact — but at this weekend’s ceremony, many 1D members are nominated as solo artists. Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne each have received nods, and so has former member Zayn. In fact, they’re even up against each other in a few of the same categories…which Liam says is fine with him.

“For me, some of the most real things that can happen is when the fans are the active persona that gets behind the voting system, and it’s good, man, it’s great,” he tells ABC Radio. “I mean, I’m not sure if we’ll win one. I’d like to, but we’ll see what happens with that.”

“I think to be nominated is more than enough for me,” he adds. “I’m super happy, so thank you very much.”

Alessia Cara also is a nominee this year, both on her own and together with Zedd, her collaborator on the smash hit “Stay.” She says she appreciates the fans’ willingness to keep on voting.

“I think when you are nominated for awards like that, it just really shows how many supporters you have and how many people are into what you do,” she tells ABC Radio.”It’s awesome!”

“They go out of their way to vote all the time,” she adds. “I see it online and on Twitter, they’ll be, like, hashtagging, and it’s really cool to see that support from people.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

At Sunday night’s TCAs, three special trophies will be presented: Bruno Mars will receive the Visionary Award, Maroon 5 will get the Decade Award, while Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Ultimate Choice award.

Performers include Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson, Rae Sremmurd and French Montana, and other stars scheduled to appear include Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Maddie Ziegler, Grace VanderWaal, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Bella Thorne, Millie Bobby Brown and many more.

The show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.

Here are the music nominees:

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, and Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

“Location” – Khalid

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Forever in Your Mind

Grace VanderWaal

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

