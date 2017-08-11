It's One Direction vs. One Direction at this weekend's Teen Choice Awards

FoxOne Direction has won their fair share of Teen Choice Awards — a record 28 to be exact — but at this weekend’s ceremony, many 1D members are nominated as solo artists. Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne each have received nods, and so has former member Zayn. In fact, they’re even up against each other in a few of the same categories…which Liam says is fine with him.
“For me, some of the most real things that can happen is when the fans are the active persona that gets behind the voting system, and it’s good, man, it’s great,” he tells ABC Radio. “I mean, I’m not sure if we’ll win one. I’d like to, but we’ll see what happens with that.”
“I think to be nominated is more than enough for me,” he adds. “I’m super happy, so thank you very much.”
Alessia Cara also is a nominee this year, both on her own and together with Zedd, her collaborator on the smash hit “Stay.” She says she appreciates the fans’ willingness to keep on voting.
“I think when you are nominated for awards like that, it just really shows how many supporters you have and how many people are into what you do,” she tells ABC Radio.”It’s awesome!”
“They go out of their way to vote all the time,” she adds. “I see it online and on Twitter, they’ll be, like, hashtagging, and it’s really cool to see that support from people.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)
At Sunday night’s TCAs, three special trophies will be presented: Bruno Mars will receive the Visionary Award, Maroon 5 will get the Decade Award, while Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Ultimate Choice award.
Performers include Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson, Rae Sremmurd and French Montana, and other stars scheduled to appear include Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Maddie Ziegler, Grace VanderWaal, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Bella Thorne, Millie Bobby Brown and many more.
The show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.
Here are the music nominees:
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, and Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
“Location” – Khalid
“Passionfruit” – Drake
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
“Green Light” – Lorde
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Chance the Rapper
Dua Lipa
Halsey
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Zara Larsson
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Forever in Your Mind
Grace VanderWaal
Jax Jones
Jonas Blue
New Hope Club
The Tide
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
