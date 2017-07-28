"It's hard being black," says 21 Savage

By Music News Group

Timothy Norris/Getty ImagesEven though he’s romantically linked to model-actress Amber Rose, was added to XXL‘s prestigious Freshman Class of 2016, and is one of rap’s rising stars, 21 Savage says “it’s hard being black.”

He tells Rolling Stone, “In the hood, there’s already a lot of hate just amongst us black people. We killin’ each other and everybody else killin’ us, too. We poor. And the world hates us.”

21 Savage goes on, “People always say I don’t ever talk about that type of s***.” But the “Savage Mode” rapper is talking about topics like racism and police brutality through his art, particularly on his debut album Issa Album.

“Most of the time I just talk about me or what I experience. Now I be trying to talk about other things that other people can relate to,” he explains. And on that note, 21 Savage also believes that his sincerity and honesty are key to keeping him grounded and at peace with others, regardless of what people might think of him.

“Even if nobody keeps it real with me, just as long as I know in my heart I done kept it real with everybody, I can live with that,” he says. “Even if I ain’t the famous-est, the richest, the best: As long as I know I kept it real and didn’t backstab nobody, I sleep good at night.”

