"It's B.S., straight up!": Miranda Lambert speaks out about the lack of females on country radio

By Music News Group

Redbook/Ben WattsEven though both her single, “Vice,” and her album, The Weight of These Wings, have each sold a million copies and been certified platinum, Miranda Lambert has struggled to land a major radio hit since releasing the double-set last year.

“It’s B.S., straight up!” Miranda tells Redbook, commenting specifically on how hard it is for females to get played on country radio these days.

“Carrie Underwood still struggles,” she continues, “and that just blows my mind because she’s got a million hits and she’s Carrie Freakin’ Underwood. I tell them at radio stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win.’ I’ll fight for it until I can’t no more,” she vows.

Miranda’s current single, “Tin Man,” is currently one spot away from the top-25, while “Vice” made it into the top-15 last November.

The Texas native shares more of her opinions in her new cover story in the November issue of Redbook, which hits newsstands next Tuesday.

