It's android Taylor vs. android Taylor in "...Ready for It?" video

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s video for “…Ready for It?,” the second single from her forthcoming Reputation album, dropped Thursday night. And, unless you were expecting a sexy, cybernetic, Ghost-in-the-Shell sort of sci-fi mini-epic, you weren’t ready for it.

The video, which, like the video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” features multiple Taylors and seems full of metaphoric imagery about an old Taylor giving way to a new one.

We see Taylor One, with robotic eyes, striding through a Blade Runner-ish urban landscape. Ultimately she finds herself in a room where she confronts an android version of herself trapped in a glass cage, looking like Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell.

Taylor One watches Android Taylor morph into a variety of personas — a blade-handed living weapon in black armor, a white-armored princess warrior on a robot horse — who keep trying to break free of the glass cage.

Ghost-in-the-Shell Taylor finally escapes in a blast of crackling CGI lightening bolt energy, tearing the face off Taylor One, who is revealed to have been an android too.

Reputation arrives November 10.

