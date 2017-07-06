Is Old Dominion in the artist protection program?

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA It would appear that Old Dominion may have an aversion to appearing on their own album covers.

On Thursday, the band shared the artwork for their second record, Happy Endings, which will be out August 25. The cover features a needlework sampler of OD-related icons, but no photos of the group’s five members. Included in the images are a guitar, guns, flowers, the Statue of Liberty and Sasquatch, which has become the band’s symbol for their top-fifteen hit, “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

For their 2015 debut, Meat and Candy, Old Dominion opted for a photo of an attractive female along with a selection of — you guessed it — meat and candy.

You can pre-order Happy Endings, starting on Friday.

