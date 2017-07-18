Is new music coming from Pink?

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIt’s been five years since the last full-fledged solo album from Pink — 2012’s The Truth About Love. But the singer may be on the verge of releasing a new one.

When a fan on Twitter asked Pink when her new album is coming out, the singer responded by writing, “Well I’m shooting a video next week” followed by a heart emoji.

No further word on what the video is for.

Pink hasn’t exactly been silent in the years since The Truth About Love. In March. Pink and Sia teamed up on a song called “Waterfall” from the Norwegian songwriting and producing duo Stargate.

Last year she released the Grammy-nominated “Just Like Fire” from the Disney movie Alice Through the Looking Glass and teamed with country superstar Kenny Chesney for a duet, “Setting the World on Fire,” from Chesney’s album Cosmic Hallelujah.

In 2015 she co-wrote and recorded “Today’s the Day” as the theme song for the 13th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And in 2014 she teamed with singer-songwriter Dallas Green to write and record the album roseave. as You+Me.

But it’s been a long time since fans have had a a proper Pink album.

