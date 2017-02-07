Is Madonna Adopting After All?

By Andrea Dresdale

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty ImagesA few weeks ago, Madonna issued a statement denying that she was in the African country of Malawi to adopt more children. At the time, she said, “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.” But now, the BBC is reporting that she’s just been granted permission to adopt two children.

According to the BBC, a court spokesperson announced that Madonna was inside the courtroom on Tuesday when the country’s High Court ruled that the adoption could go through.

Madonna’s son David and daughter Mercy were both adopted from Malawi. She founded the charity Raising Malawi in 2006, the year she adopted David. During her recent visit to the country, she claimed she was there because of her work with the charity.

A rep for Madonna did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment by press time.

