Is Lionel Richie joining the "American Idol" reboot?

By Music News Group

Credit: Alan SilfenLionel Richie may be joining contemporary pop star Katy Perry at the American Idol judges table, sources tell Variety.

Richie reportedly is in advanced talks to come on board ABC’s reboot of the singing competition series, as is young pop star Charlie Puth. Keith Urban, who was a judge on Fox’s Idol, and fellow country singer Luke Bryan are apparently being considered as well.

So far, Perry is the only judge who has been confirmed. Last week, Ryan Seacrest announced he’d be returning as host.

American Idol ran for 15 seasons on Fox before it ended its run last year. The new Idol will debut on ABC sometime in 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News