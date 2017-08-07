Is Keith Urban about to pull the "Ripcord" on new music?

By Music News Group

Capitol NashvilleWhat’s next for Keith Urban after Ripcord? With the Australian superstar currently in the studio working on new music, it seems likely we’ll soon find out.

Last week, Keith’s duet with Carrie Underwood on “The Fighter” became the fifth #1 from Ripcord, meaning every single from the album has gone to the top of the charts. That’s a career first for Keith.

“The Fighter” is also the Aussie star’s seventh #1 in a row overall, following “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time,” “Break on Me,” “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” “Raise ‘Em Up,” and “Somewhere in My Car.”

