Is Kanye West officially done with Tidal?

Courtesy of TIDALKanye West may have severed his business relationship with JAY-Z‘s Tidal for good.

TMZ reports that Ye claims that he’s owed more than $3 million from Tidal, and that the rapper “has been unhappy with the company for a long time.”

Sources tell the gossip site that Kanye’s lawyer sent a letter to the streaming subscription service a month ago and in the two weeks that followed, both Ye’s camp and Tidal reps attempted to “resolve the conflict but failed.”

Ye’s lawyer tried one last time to rectify the situation with a second letter, sent two weeks ago, stating that the the artist’s contract with Tidal “was over.”

Yeezy is also reportedly waiting for a bonus check from Tidal following the one-and-a-half million new subscribers he secured for the company thanks to his Life of Pablo album release last year, along with music video reimbursements.

As for Tidal’s side of the story, the company claims that Kanye is in breach of his contract because he owes them videos, but Kanye won’t deliver them until he gets paid.

As if that wasn’t enough to digest, Tidal allegedly sent a letter to Ye to let the artist know that they still have an “exclusive contract” with him and that “if he tried to go to another streaming service they’d sue.”

Should that happen, TMZ says that Kanye will “sue them right back.”

All of this may give fans cause to believe that Ye and Jay’s friendship may truly be over. JAY talks about his relationship with West on his song “Kill Jay Z,” which comes from his newest disc, 4:44.

On the track he raps, “But if everybody’s crazy then you’re the one that’s insane.”

