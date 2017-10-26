Is Eminem's new album called 'Revival'? Fake drug ad suggests maybe

By Music News Group

On Wednesday, Eminem’s manager and Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg posted an Instagram image of himself holding up a copy of Yelawolf‘s upcoming album Trial by Fire — but out past the CD, through a window in the office, on the side of a building across the street is a billboard for what appears to be a pharmaceutical called Revival.

But taking a deep dive into the ad, Billboard reports that it may, in fact, be one for an upcoming Eminem album.

For one thing, notes Billboard, there is no drug called “Revival.” For another, the “E” in “Revival” is stylized backwards like the “E” in Eminem’s logo. In addition, Billboard reports that according to a listing on the Detroit Free Press, the ad was purchased by Interscope Records.

A visit to the URL in the ad — askaboutrevival.com — says the drug is used to treat the fictional disease “Atrox Rithimus.” And a video on the website — besides featuring an otherwise smooth actor cursing and dropping Eminem related phrases like “lose yourself” and “I won’t waste my one shot” — suggests Revival is a “tympanic stimulator.” “Tympanic” refers to the eardrum.

In addition, Billboard notes that a phone call to the number listed in the ad results in a recorded message with a piano background that sounds like Em’s “I Need a Doctor” and concludes with a voice saying, “We give you some serious f****** credit for sticking through this ad.”

