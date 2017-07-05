Iron Maiden on Hallowed ground with new beer offering

By Music News Group

Michael Putland/Getty ImagesIron Maiden’s iconic mascot Eddie is giving the St. Pauli girl a run for her money.

The legendary metal band is teaming up with British family brewery Robinsons for a new limited-edition ale, dubbed Hallowed. According to the beer’s official website, it will be available in the U.K. for four months only, beginning in October.

The Hallowed bottle will feature an image of Eddie dressed in traditional monk garb, a tribute to Belgium’s Trappist monastic brewing tradition. The beer’s alcohol content will be a reasonable 6%.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who consulted on Hallowed with Robinsons Head Brewer Martyn Weeks, explains, “What makes this brew pretty special is that we’re adapting a Belgian yeast for the first time. I’m a big fan of Belgian beers, so I jumped at the chance to brew my own.”

“While I get very excited about experimenting with new formulas and ingredients, the thing about Belgian beer is that it’s as much a way of life as it is a drink,” Dickinson adds. “We’ve tried to bottle that philosophy in Hallowed, albeit with a British twist.”

Iron Maiden and Robinsons previously teamed up to create the popular beer brand Trooper, which has been on the market since 2013, and limited-edition brews Trooper 666 and Red ‘N’ Black.

Source:: Music News