In This Moment to Explore Good and Evil on Spring Headlining Tour

By Music News Group

Ollie Millington / Barcroft Medi via Getty ImagesIn This Moment has announced a spring North American headlining tour. The trek, dubbed the Half God, Half Devil tour, starts April 7 in Milwaukee and will wrap up May 5 in Nashville. You can find ticket info at InThisMomentOfficial.com.

Joining In This Moment on the Half God, Half Devil tour will be Motionless in White, Avatar and Gemini Syndrome.

In This Moment is currently working on a new album, their first since 2014’s Black Widow.

Here are In This Moment’s Half God, Half Devil tour dates:

4/7 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave / Eagles Club

4/8 — Green Bay, WI, The Sandlot Entertainment Complex

4/9 — Maplewood, MN, Myth

4/11 — Omaha, NE, Sokol Auditorium and Underground

4/12 — Kansas City, MI, Midland

4/14 — Indianapolis, IN, The Egyptian Room

4/15 — Columbus, OH, Express LIVE

4/16 — Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall

4/18 — Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory

4/19 — Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre

4/21 — Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live

4/22 — Stroudsburg, PA, Sherman Theater

4/23 — Worcester, MA, Worcester Palladium

4/25 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

4/26 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

4/28 — Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

5/2 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

5/3 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

5/5 — Nashville, TN, War Memorial Auditorium

