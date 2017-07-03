Imagine Dragons takes number-two spot on "Billboard" 200 with "Evolve"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesImagine Dragons‘ new album Evolve debuts at number two on this week’s Billboard 200. The third studio effort from the Las Vegas rockers takes the runner-up spot with a total of 147,000 equivalent album units, 109,000 of which were pure album sales.

Evolve‘s debut is the biggest week for a rock album in 2017. The last rock record to have a better sales week was Metallica‘s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart back in December with with 282,000 units.

DJ Khaled‘s new album Grateful grabbed the number-one spot, barely edging out Evolve with 149,000 units.

Imagine Dragons’ previous two albums, 2015’s Smoke + Mirrors and 2012’s Night Visions, debuted at number one and number two on the Billboard 200, respectively.

In other chart news, 311 earns their 10th top-10 album on the Billboard 200 with their new record, Mosaic. The 12th studio effort from the reggae-tinged rockers, which features the lead single “Too Much to Think,” debuts at number six on the chart with 39,000 units, 37,000 of which were pure album sales.

