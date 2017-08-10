Imagine Dragons' latest album came after a much-needed break: "We were pretty unhealthy"

By Music News Group

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCImagine Dragons’ latest album Evolve debuted at #2 and has produced a massive hit single, “Believer.” Frontman Dan Reynolds says there’s a big difference in how they made this album, compared to their previous releases: They took a break to focus on their well-being before heading back into the studio.

“It was the first time that we actually took time off the road to go home and kinda recuperate between album cycles, and I think that was really good for us,” Dan tells ABC Radio. He laughs, “It got us in a healthy spot…we were pretty unhealthy, to be honest!”

“We needed some time off the road to kinda get healthy mentally, physically, and to recharge and find a new passion and love for the music and to take a new approach,” he adds. “And we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out, we’re really proud of it.”

Bass player Ben McKee agrees, saying, “There’s an optimism in the music on Evolve that wasn’t there in [our last album], Smoke and Mirrors.” That’s because, as he tells ABC Radio, “We took enough of a step away from it that we sort of fell back in love with…the creative process.”

This weekend, Imagine Dragons will compete for a couple of Teen Choice Awards and on August 27, their latest video, for the song “Thunder,” is up for an MTV Video Music Award. In September, the band hits the road for a tour that Dan Reynolds says will be pretty extensive.

“We kick it off next month in North America and we’re gonna be announcing European dates really soon,” he tells ABC Radio. “And Australia and Asia and New Zealand. So we’re gonna be going all over the world, which we’re really stoked about.”

