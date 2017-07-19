I want to sing you a love song: Brett Eldredge gets romantic on new record

By Music News Group

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleThe infectious, fun “Somethin’ I’m Good At” may be the lead single from Brett Eldredge‘s forthcoming album, but the crooner wants you to know his self-titled effort will have plenty of love songs, too.

In fact, it starts with one, the track titled “Love Someone.”

“It’s about the simplicity of love…” Brett says of the tune. “This is one of those first-listen songs that just makes you smile, makes you feel good, makes you want love if you don’t have it and makes you happy to be in love if you are.”

You can check out the cuts “Love Someone,” “Castaway,” and “The Long Way” on Brett’s YouTube channel, or you can instantly download them — along with “Somethin’ I’m Good At” — if you pre-order the album.

Brett Eldredge comes out August 4.

