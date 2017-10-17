(I Want to Go to) Vegas: Elvis Costello announces 2018 Sin City residency

By Music News Group

Credit: James O’MaraElvis Presley played hundreds of shows in Las Vegas during the latter part of his career, and now that other Elvis — Costello — has announced plans to descend on Sin City next year for his first-ever residency there.

The acclaimed British singer/songwriter and his longtime backing band The Imposters will play a six-night stand running from February 28 through March 10 at the Wynn resort’s intimate Encore Theater.

Costello’s Vegas show is called Now/Not Now, and will feature performances of many of Elvis’ best-known tunes along with some new compositions. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will mix some piano ballads and spoken-word interludes into the concerts, and also is expected to change the set on a nightly basis.

In addition to The Imposters, Costello will be accompanied by backing singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee at the Las Vegas shows. The concerts are Elvis’ only confirmed 2018 performances.

Tickets for the Now/Not Now shows go on sale to the public this Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased by calling 702-770-9966 or visiting WynnLasVegas.com. Here are all of the dates: February 28 and March 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, Costello’s 2017 schedule includes an appearance at the 2017 Little Kids Rock Foundation benefit gala on October 18 in New York City, where he’ll be among the evening’s honorees and performers. Elvis also will play an October 22 benefit show for The Musician Treatment Foundation in Austin, Texas, and will take part in a November 6 tribute concert to the late Leonard Cohen in Montreal.

Lastly, a new Costello song titled “You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way” will be heard in the upcoming movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, premiering later this year.

