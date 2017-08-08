I See Fire: Is Ed Sheeran's "Game of Thrones" character dead?

Helen Sloane/HBO(SPOILER ALERT) After Ed Sheeran made a cameo in the season premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones, some show fans were so upset, they said they wanted his character to die a horrible death, as so many characters have in the past six seasons.

Well, turns out Ed’s character may, in fact, have met just such a fate this past weekend. Just go with us here for a minute.

Sunday’s episode, “The Spoils of War,” featured a massive battle sequence in which Drogon, one of Daenerys’ three dragons, attacks the Lannister army and roasts them alive with his mad fire-breathing skills. And you may recall that Ed’s character was a random Lannister soldier, who’d been sent to the Riverlands to keep the peace.

It’s not unthinkable that when Queen Cersei decided to send her brother Jaime and the Lannister army to attack Highgarden, every soldier who wasn’t in King’s Landing would have been called upon to participate, including Ed.

Matt Shakman, the episode’s director, hints as much in an interview with The Daily Beast. When asked, “So Ed Sheeran’s character is toast now, isn’t he?” Shakman laughs and replies, “A few characters, for sure.”

So far, Ed hasn’t publicly commented about his character’s fate.

