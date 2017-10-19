"I Believe in You": Dolly donates books and money to hurricane victims

By Music News Group

Dolly Records/RCA NashvilleNearly a year ago, Dolly Parton‘s beloved East Tennessee birthplace was ravaged by wildfires. So it’s only natural the benevolent superstar is eager to do something to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

“After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters,” Dolly said, as she announced she’ll be making a donation to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief. The effort was created by the five living former U.S. Presidents.

The entertainment icon is also living up to her reputation as “the book lady,” as her Imagination Library spearheads an effort to send half-a-million books to affected areas. The non-profit will spend more than $90,000 to place the books in the hands of those that need them.

“Books are not the first thing people need or miss,” Dolly explains. “But I also know from our past experience that after some time has passed, families, schools and libraries are eager to replenish their shelves, and their hearts, with books.”

Dolly released her first children’s album, I Believe in You, earlier this month. She’s donating all her profits to the Imagination Library, which ships a free book a month to children all over the world, from birth until they turn five.

