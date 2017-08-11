"Hurricane" hitmaker Luke Combs tempts you with a good time this fall

By Music News Group

River House Artists/Columbia Nashville“Hurricane” hitmaker Luke Combs will kick off his fall Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour October 3 in Los Angeles. Along the way, he’ll hit 25 cities across the U.S., culminating with his first-ever headlining show at an arena, in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

Pre-sales start next Tuesday, with seats going on sale to the general public on Friday.

Here’s the complete itinerary for the Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour:

10/3 — Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy

10/4 — Bakersfield, CA, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/12 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

10/13 — Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s

10/14 — Wichita, KS, The Cotillian

10/19 — Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

10/20 — Columbia, MO, The Blue Note

10/21 — Springfield, IL, Boondocks

10/26 — Fayetteville, AR, George’s Majestic Lounge

10/27 — Kansas City, MO, The Truman

10/28 — Denver, CO, Grizzly Rose

11/2 — Baton Rouge, LA, Texas Club

11/3 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

11/4 — Fort Worth, TX, Billy Bob’s Texas

11/9 — Oxford, OH, Brick Street Bar

11/10 — Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

11/16 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

11/17 — Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live

11/18 — Asbury Park, NJ, The Stone Pony

12/1 — Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

12/7 — Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

12/8 — Charlotte, NC, Coyote Joe’s

12/14 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues

12/15 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

12/16 — Asheville, NC, US Cellular Center

