Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats among the '80s acts taking part in the Retro Futura 2017 Tour

Courtesy of Paradise ArtistsSynth-pop veteran Howard Jones will team up with a slew of popular New Wave-era artists this summer for the Retro Futura 2017 tour.

Joining Jones on the U.S. trek will be The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, ex-Katrina and the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich and, on select dates, Paul Young and Bow Wow Wow frontwoman Annabella Lwin.

The outing kicks off July 18 in Los Angeles and is scheduled through an August 19 concert in St. Charles, Missouri. Other major cities the trek will visit include San Diego; Las Vegas; Denver; Atlanta; Baltimore; Indianapolis; Detroit; Providence, Rhode Island; Albany, New York; and Minneapolis. Details about tickets are expected to be revealed soon at RetroFuturaTour.com.

Young will be part of the lineup for most dates, while Lwin will perform in his place at a handful of gigs.

Here are all of the dates for the Retro Futura 2017 tour:

7/18 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theater

7/19 — Costa Mesa, CA, OC Fair

7/20 — San Diego, CA, Open Air Theater

7/21 — Saratoga, CA, Mountain Winery

7/22 — Las Vegas, NV, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/24 — Denver, CO, Bellco Theater

7/28 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park*

7/29 — Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Union Amphitheater*

7/30 — Baltimore, MD, Pier Six*

8/1 — Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

8/2 — Indianapolis, IN, The Lawn

8/3 — West Allis, WI, Wisconsin State Fair

8/4 — Detroit, MI, Meadow Brook

8/5 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

8/6 — Kettering, OH, The Fraze Pavilion

8/9 — New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre

8/10 — Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center

8/11 — Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Event Center

8/12 — Wallingford, CT, Oakdale Theater

8/13 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center

8/14 — Lynn, MA, Lynn Auditorium

8/17 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theater

8/18 — Merrillville, IN, Star Plaza Theater*

8/19 — St. Charles, MO, Family Arena*

* = Annabella Lwin will perform instead of Paul Young.

