How Thomas Rhett Both Lost -- and Won -- at Sunday's Super Bowl

ABC/Image Group LAThe Super Bowl may not have ended so well for the Atlanta Falcons, but it turned out to be pretty lucky for Thomas Rhett.

The Georgia native found out he’s earned the seventh #1 of his career with “Star of the Show” while he was in Houston for the match-up with the New England Patriots.

“It made for a really fun start to the game, even though my Falcons didn’t pull through in the end!” TR says. “I’ve always known this song needed to have its moment, so it’s really sweet to be able to celebrate it now with Lauren and my dad.”

Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren was the inspiration for the chart-topper, which he wrote with the help of his dad, Rhett Akins.

TR is up for Best Country Song at this Sunday’s Grammys for another #1 he wrote about Lauren, “Die a Happy Man.”

